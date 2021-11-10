Astroworld Victims Memorial Planned | D204 Boundary Forum | Santa’s Workshop

Astroworld Victims Memorial Planned

Neuqua Valley High School plans to hold a memorial service for two of its graduates killed at Friday’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston. The two victims were 21-year-old Franco Patino and 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek, two best friends who had gone to the festival to celebrate Jurinek’s upcoming 21st birthday. The two were among eight killed during a crowd surge at the concert. The school is holding off on setting a date for the memorial until funeral arrangements for both have been made.

D204 Boundary Forum

Large crowds marched to Neuqua Valley High School and gathered outside to protest one of the concepts being considered at last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 boundary community forum. 41 people spoke during public comment, representing communities from across the district. They raised concerns about a lack of options beyond the two current concepts, disruptions to students resulting from proposed school closures and community splits, and traffic safety and commuting challenges from proposed school reassignments, among other issues. Before public comment, the community viewed concept maps and discussed them directly with boundary committee members. This was the second of three forums; the third will be at Metea Valley High School tonight. The committee will then implement feedback at a future meeting.

Marine Flag Raising

The Naperville Marines held a flag raising at the Naperville Riverwalk this morning to commemorate the 246th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Marine Corps. The Marine Corps veterans raised the National Ensign and the Marine Corp Colors, along with the official flag of the Medal of Honor. That final flag was provided on loan from the National Headquarters of the American Legion. The group will hold a birthday ball this evening at the Judd Kendall VFW.

Santa’s Workshop

You’d better watch out and better not cry ‘cause Santa is coming to Naperville! The man in red returns to his magical remote workshop here at the Riverwalk Café starting Monday, November 29. He’ll be sticking around until December 23. Santa is keeping things safe for all, allowing one family at a time inside the workshop for a socially distanced visit. Families can capture the visit with their own photos and videos. Inside masking rules will apply. Space is limited so registration is a must. Residents can book their slots starting at noon on November 16, with nonresidents able to log on starting at noon November 18 on the Naperville Park District’s website.

