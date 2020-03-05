Art Van Furniture Closing | Ruse Entry Burglaries | Special Delivery

Art Van Furniture Liquidating:

Art Van Furniture is shutting down. The Midwest retailer announced they will be closing all their stores and liquidating their merchandise. Company spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement that the business had been “hit hard by a challenging retail environment.” Liquidation sales are expected to begin on March 6.

Land Use Master Plan:

Last night, Planning and Zoning Commissioners unanimously voted against Naperville’s Land Use Master Plan. The 7-0 vote was in large part because the current plan categorizes all housing types under one group, which city officials said would allow for more flexibility for future development. About 20 community members spoke at the meeting, most of them opposing the plan because of the broad generalization of categorizing their neighborhoods. The Land Use Master Plan is to be used as a rough guide for future development. City staff hopes to present the plan to city council sometime in April.

Ruse Entry Burglaries:

The Naperville Police Department is warning residents to beware of ruse entry burglaries. These are instances when one offender comes to someone’s front door claiming to either need help or have business at the house, while another offender sneaks in the residence and steals. In February there were two such crimes, one on the 700 block of west Jefferson Avenue, and the other on the 1300 block of Soper Court. The suspect in the Jefferson Avenue incident is described as a 35-year-old man, possibly Hispanic, with a thin mustache, and wearing glasses and a navy blue safety vest. The Soper Court suspect is a 50-60 year old white male, with a stocky build and gray goatee. Police remind residents that if you aren’t sure who is at your door, don’t open it, and that you should check credentials of the person at your door with the company they say they are from.

Special Delivery:

The Naperville Fire Department recently provided a special delivery. On February 25th at 6:10 a.m., baby Samuel was welcomed into the world by Paramedic Jim Streu and the crews of Squad 8 and Medic 2 in the back of an ambulance on 75th Street. Grateful parents Tim and Marissa stopped by the fire station yesterday to offer their thanks.

