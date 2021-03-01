Armed Robbery | Schmaltz Deli | Kroehler Photo Op

Armed Robbery

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of an armed robbery at Extra Value Liquors last night. According to police, two suspects entered the store at 353 E. Bailey Rd. around 9:50 p.m., with one displaying a handgun. They took an undisclosed amount of money and the clerk’s cell phone, then fled the scene. The clerk sustained a minor injury and was treated by Naperville Fire Department paramedics on the scene and released. The suspects are described as Black men, one approximately 5’6”, 220 lbs., wearing a dark winter hat, surgical mask, dark sweatshirt, dark gloves, dark sweatpants, dark gym shoes, armed with a handgun. The other suspect is described as, 5’8”, 200 lbs., wearing a surgical mask, dark sweatshirt, gloves, dark pants, and light colored work boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Schmaltz Deli

Schmaltz Delicatessen could be relocating its shop from Naperville to Lisle after 16 years of operation in Naperville. According to Village of Lisle documents , Schmaltz Restaurant Group is looking to take over the vacant property, previously known as Chinn’s 34th Street Fishery. If this happens, the deli would only be moving half a mile away to 3011 Ogden Ave. near the Naperville-Lisle border. Some reasons for the move include being able to focus on a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner sit down experience, an expanded kitchen, and adding a drive-thru window. A spokesperson from Schmaltz Restaurant Group stresses this plan is still in the early stages and no final decisions have been made yet.

Kroehler Photo Op

On Saturday, Naper Settlement called for former residents of the Peter E. Kroehler Memorial Residence Hall to gather for a photo op at the place they spent their college years. After WWII, North Central College needed more housing for incoming students, so they bought the Kroehler mansion and its grounds in 1945. In 1948, the college built the women’s dormitory at 126 N. Wright Street, which housed thousands of NCC students from 1948 to 1976. If you weren’t able to make it in person, you can submit stories and photos to Naper Settlement to be added to the settlement’s collection.

WVHS Student Donates Money to Non-Profits

Waubonsie Valley junior, Brynn Drews, raised $5,000 through her non-profit – #PayItBackwards. She donated $2,500 to Loaves & Fishes and the other half to Make-A-Wish Foundation. Last year the high school student received $10,000 from Ellen Degeneres after appearing on the show. This inspired her to start the non-profit and sell wristbands to raise money for charity.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!