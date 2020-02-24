Armed Robbery | Parking Deck at Nichols | Prep For Paczkis

Armed Robbery

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred over the weekend on the 100 block of Testa Drive. Police say on Saturday evening a rideshare driver met with one of the suspects about a fare they didn’t pay. While they were speaking other suspects approached the vehicle, and one displayed a knife. The driver and their passenger were robbed of two cellphones and a purse, but no injuries were reported. The suspects are described as three black males; two were wearing dark clothing, and the other a grey sweatshirt. The last suspect was a black female wearing a white crop top. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Parking Deck at Nichols

The City of Naperville is putting a task force together to revisit the feasibility of building a parking deck at the Nichols Library. The group will be comprised of neighborhood residents, downtown organizations, the library, and city representatives. Estimated costs for the project when first considered in 2007 were projected around $20 million, but that fell through as a result of the economic recession. The task force is looking at multiple options to ease the parking problem at the library, which includes potentially resurrecting the 2007 project.

Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch alerting residents to the storm that’s projected to be in effect tomorrow morning through Wednesday afternoon. With expected 6 to 12 inches of snowfall and intense wind gusts residents are urged to clear out any debris from street drains by your homes. If you have to leave your home drive carefully.

Prep For Paczkis

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, which means it’s Paczki Day! The delicious treat is similar to a doughnut but the dough has more eggs and butter, which makes it richer. DeEtta’s Bakery says this is typically their busiest day of the year. They’re gearing up to use 1,400 pounds of dough to fry 8,000 paczkis for tomorrow’s rush. You can stop by and try to grab your own from the nine flavors offered before they’re gone.

Swimming & Diving Sectional

Metea Valley hosted the Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional on Saturday and multiple swimmers from all five of our local schools qualified for the state meet. Connor Boyle from Neuqua Valley won both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle. Andrew Dai from Naperville Central won the 100 fly and finished second in the 200 IM, helping the Redhawks win the sectional championship. You can watch the full highlights of the swimming and diving meet on the Naperville Sports Weekly page of NCTV17.com .

