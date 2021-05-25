Armed Robbery | DCM Reopens to Public | Poppy Day Fundraiser

NPD Investigates Armed Robbery

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened yesterday in the 1500 block of Fairway Drive. The victim was entering an apartment building at around 8:30 p.m., when he saw three people. One pointed a gun at him. A cell phone was taken. The police department asks anyone with information to call 630-420-6665.

DCM Reopening to the Public

The DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) in Naperville is set to reopen its doors to the general public on Saturday, June 5. DCM will reopen with a reduced capacity and pre-registered admission. Many fan-favorite exhibits and the museum’s art room are ready to be used again by community members. But for now, the popular AWEsome water exhibit will remain closed, though it should reopen in the coming months. For about three months the museum has been offering private play time bookings, but with COVID-19 numbers declining and vaccinations rising, the museum says it is now ready for a fuller reopen.

North Central IDEAS Grant

North Central College is one of 26 colleges and universities selected to receive an IDEAS, Increase and Diversity Education Abroad for U.S. Students, grant. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of State’s Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad. The program aims to create, expand, and/or diversity American student mobility overseas in support of U.S. foreign policy goals.

Poppy Day Fundraiser

American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 will both have their Poppy Day sales this year – one organization in-person and the other, virtually. The VFW’s Poppy Drive will take place in-person starting May 26 through May 30. Masks need to be worn and distribution will be touchless. You can find a list of collection locations on the VFW’s website. American Legion will be holding a virtual fundraiser. They are asking people to donate online or send a check between today and June 4. Details can be found on the American Legion website.