Armed Robbery at Naperville Subway | Kroehler YMCA Landmark | Oktoberfest

Armed Robbery at Naperville Subway

A man armed with a knife robbed a Naperville Subway last night. Police responded to the incident at 2048 Aurora Avenue just after 9 p.m. They say the man entered the restaurant, displayed a knife and stole money before fleeing on a bicycle. Though store employees were forced to the ground, none were injured. The suspect is described as a thin Black man, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the chest, gray sweatpants, black and white gym shoes, a camouflage bandana, and dark gloves. Anyone with information about the incident should call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.

Kroehler YMCA Landmark Status

Yesterday Naperville Preservation, Inc. announced plans to file an application to designate the Kroehler YMCA building as a Naperville landmark. The decision comes on the heels of the group halting its intent to seek landmark status recognition from the National Register of Historic Places. The building, owned by the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, first opened in Naperville in 1911. Naperville’s Historic Preservation Commission will discuss the landmark application at a future meeting and decide on a recommendation.

TikTok Challenge Alert

Indian Prairie School District 204 administrators have alerted faculty, staff and parents to be alert to a new TikTok challenge for October. The latest social media challenge asks students to “slap a staff member on the backside.” A District 204 spokesperson says a previous “devious licks” challenge did result in some incidents of vandalism at their schools. The district asks parents to remind their children about the serious nature of such challenges, with police warning they are criminal offenses. A Naperville School District 203 spokesperson said they are also aware of the TikTok challenges and are encouraging students to use proper behavior and respect.

Park District Closures

Beginning October 18, the Naperville Park District is closing the challenge course at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park for a turf renovation. The project could take two weeks depending on the weather. And now closed for the year are the splash pads at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park and the 95th Street Community Plaza, as well as the Paddleboat Quarry.

Oktoberfest at Naper Settlement

This weekend Naper Settlement invites the public to stop by Oktoberfest. The popular two-day family event celebrates German culture with live polka bands, traditional German cuisine and beer. The event will take place Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ticket information is available on the Naper Settlement website.