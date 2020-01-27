Armed Robberies | Bar Louie Closes | Husky Heroes

Armed Robberies

Two armed robberies occurred in Naperville over the last three days. Just after midnight on Saturday morning, Naperville police responded to the BP gas station at the corner of Brookdale Road and Route 59. Two offenders each displayed handguns and stole currency and cigarettes before fleeing in a black sedan. The suspects are described as male and each about five-foot-six.

This morning at about 3:20 a.m., police were called to the Speedway gas station at Route 59 and 111th Street. In this case, three offenders displayed a handgun and demanded cash and tobacco products before fleeing in a black sedan. The Speedway was previously robbed at gunpoint on December 9. The suspects in today’s robbery are described as Hispanic males each around five-foot-six. Police located the vehicle driving north on Route 59, but it escaped going east on I-88. Though there are similarities between the recent incidents, NPD said they are treating them as independent cases. Any information can be reported to police at 630-420-6666.

Bar Louie Closes

Bar Louie has closed its Downtown Naperville location. The restaurant announced via Facebook that its last day of operation was January 25 after the chain announced that they’re filing for bankruptcy and closing 38 of its 90 national locations.

DVD Donations

With the rise in popularity of streaming services, you might find that your DVD collection is just sitting there unused. You can consider donating those discs to Naperville Elderly homes, who are building a DVD library for their residents.

Husky Heroes

The Husky Heroes were back this weekend at the Morton Arboretum. For the 18th year, around five teams of Siberian Huskies showed off their sledding and skijoring skills. After the demonstrations, the crowd was able to meet the champs and their friends to learn more about them. Adopt-A-Husky was there with many of their furry friends on display for adoption.