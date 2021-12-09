Apartment Fire | D204 Boundaries | Final #TDHSanta Night

Apartment Fire Displaces Four

Four people were displaced after an apartment fire last night in the 2100 block of Allegre Circle. The Naperville Fire Department responded to the scene at about 7:20 p.m., finding a fire in a second story unit of a three-story apartment building. A sprinkler head had activated, helping to contain the fire to that unit until firefighters could fully extinguish it. Two units were deemed to be uninhabitable, with an estimated $20,000 in damages. No one was injured.

D204 Boundary Committee

The eighth and final Indian Prairie School District 204 boundary committee meeting brought changes to two proposed concepts that addressed a number of community concerns. The updated concept one features no school closures, removes the Welch-Neuqua community split that occurred north of the DuPage County-Will County line, and no longer assigns the Atwater subdivision away from Young Elementary, among other changes. Concept three works toward creating similar capacities at each high school in the future, and also makes several changes that third party district demographer RSP and Associates said were based on boundary forum feedback. RSP said both concepts also have a better distribution of demographics between schools. Now that all committee meetings are complete, the concepts will be presented to the District 204 Board of Education at their December 20 meeting. The board is expected to take action on any changes at a January 2022 meeting.

248th Ave Open House

Yesterday the city of Naperville hosted its third of three open houses for the phase one engineering study of 248th Avenue, from 95th Street to 103rd Street. The meeting gave project leaders the chance to both present information on the proposed roadway improvements and get community feedback. Changes would include widening the street to two lanes in each direction, adding new right of ways and sidewalk, and improving a shared-use path. Some residents take issue with the project, in part, because of future development planned for the area. The Islamic Center of Naperville’s new mosque complex has some worried that traffic and safety could be exacerbated by the roadway improvements when the build out begins. The improvements to 248th Avenue are slated to start in 2024.

Final #TDHSanta Night

Santa is taking his final tour of the town tonight, thanks to the folks at Team Doyle Hulsey. The man in red will be cruising through downtown Naperville to spread some holiday cheer. This is his 13th ride of the season, with each night highlighting a different local nonprofit. West Suburban Community Pantry is in the spotlight tonight. This time around Santa has pulled out all the stops, bringing in Naperville mayor Steve Chirico as his special driver. He will start at 5 p.m. at the Naperville Country Club, head downtown, and then finish at Patel Brothers

