Anderson’s Bookshop Books Being Hidden | Juneteenth Celebration | All State Softball

Anderson’s Bookshop Books Being Hidden

Anderson’s Bookshop has reported an ongoing issue with finding books featuring people of color either turned around backwards, or placed behind other books within its Naperville store. The store’s director of events and marketing told ABC7 Chicago that it’s happened to more than 45 books. Staff has once caught someone in the act. Anderson’s has notified the Naperville Police Department of the incidents. Anderson’s stated on its Facebook page, “we are honored to be a safe space for all voices and we want to reassure our customers and followers that we will continue to be, regardless of those who work against this goal.”

Juneteenth Celebration

This Saturday, June 18, Naperville Neighbors United will host the city’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rotary Hill. The event will feature music from Mays Music Centre of Excellence’s Harmony & Soul, speakers like Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, and food vendors. It’s all to commemorate the national holiday of Juneteenth, or June 19, the historic day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned from a Union general they had been freed, marking the end of slavery in the United States.

Nature Foundation Plant Sale

The Nature Foundation of Will County’s Summer Blooms Native Plant Sale starts this Friday at noon. The online sale will feature late-blooming native plants with a particular focus on pollinators. More than 75 different species of plants will be offered. Plants will be bundled in packs ranging from three to 50. The sale ends July 10 at 6 p.m. There will also be an online raffle available on the sale site, for a chance to win prizes ranging from gift baskets to VIP experiences. Proceeds from the sale will help the Nature Foundation support the mission of the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

All State Softball

Six local athletes from three different schools were selected to the All State softball teams yesterday by the Illinois Coaches Association. In class 3A, Benet Academy senior shortstop Grace Fajardo was named to the second team All-State while senior pitcher Sami Schilf was named to the third team.

In class 4A Naperville North junior pitcher Charlotte Chelich was named to the second team while Huskie senior first baseman Kendall Kedziora made the third team. Neuqua Valley senior pitcher and outfielder Hannah Meeks was a first Team All State pick. Fellow Wildcat senior Maia Clifford was named to the third team.