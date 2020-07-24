AMC Delays Opening | Pro Sports Are Back | A Hero’s Return

AMC Delays Opening

As big movies continue to be delayed because of COVID-19, movie theater chains like AMC are delaying their openings. AMC, one of the world’s biggest movie theater chains, was supposed to open its U.S locations at the end of the month. Now the company hopes to open in mid to late August. That could be delayed even further as COVID-19 cases across states continue to rise.

Pro Sports Are Back

Professional sports are finally back this weekend and here are some local athletes you can look out for. Naperville Central grad Nicky Lopez will start at second base tonight for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Indians, while Naperville North alum Nick Solak and his Texas Rangers will host the Colorado Rockies.

The WNBA tips off tomorrow as former Naperville Central star Candace Parker enters her 13th season with the Los Angeles Sparks. Kathleen Doyle, the 2016 Ms. Illinois Basketball from Benet Academy, will make her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever.

And finally, the Chicago Red Stars will play for the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Championship on Sunday morning against the Houston Dash. The Red Stars have four local legends on the roster. Casey Short from Naperville Central, Vanessa DiBernardo from Waubonsie Valley, Zoey Goralski from Neuqua Valley and Kayla Sharples from Naperville North. The game can be seen on CBS at 11:30am.

A Hero’s Return

And finally, the other day Naperville welcomed back one of its heroes. It was a great return for Eric Jones after his yearlong deployment: awaiting him was his wife and kids and some friends. It was all smiles for Jones who also works for the Naperville Fire Department. On behalf of the Naperville community, welcome home.

