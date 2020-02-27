Amazon Grocery In Naperville | Identity Theft | Dear Evan Hansen Event

Amazon Grocery in Naperville:

Amazon has filed a liquor license application with the City of Naperville, with the intent of opening a grocery store on the south side of town. The store would be in the former Dominick’s building on the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street, at 3116 S. Route 59. Amazon Retail LLC has requested a two-year Class D liquor license to allow them to sell package alcohol. No details about a store name or opening date have been released.

Identity Theft:

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an identity theft case. Police are looking for the woman pictured, who they say used a stolen identity to deposit two checks totaling more than $900 into the victim’s account, then withdrew funds from that same account. The deposits were made on December 18, 2019 at Chase Bank branches in Aurora. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.

New Trail:

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is planning to build a new trail connecting the Brighton Ridge subdivision to the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve. The trail would be called the Brighton Ridge Connector, and would help safely connect Brighton Ridge residents to a number of trail systems. The preliminary plans call for a .25 mile, 10-foot wide pedestrian and bicycle trail along Plainfield-Naperville Road. Costs are estimated around $200,000, but the forest preserve hopes part of that will be paid for by a grant they’ve applied for from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The public is invited to submit feedback on the project on the preserve’s website.

Dear Evan Hansen Songwriters Event:

The Tony, Oscar and Grammy winning songwriting team behind the Broadway smash musical Dear Evan Hansen is coming to Naperville. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be discussing their new book You Will Be Found at Meiley-Swallow Hall in Naperville on March 18 at 7 p.m. Each ticket holder will receive a signed copy of the book, and a chance to win a drawing to meet the team after the event and get a photo. Ticket information is available through Anderson’s Bookshop, which is sponsoring the event.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!