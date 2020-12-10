Amazon Fresh Opens | Boxcar Dining | Ozinga Merry Mixer

Amazon Fresh Opens

Amazon Fresh opens today in Naperville. The high tech grocery store at 3116 S. Route 59 is the first of its kind in Illinois, and just the fifth to open in the country. Shoppers will have the help of Alexa kiosks, the use of special smart carts to speed up checkout, and the ability to pre-order some items on the Amazon app. The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with special shopping hours from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for those 60 or older, those with disabilities, or those considered high-risk for COVID-19.

Downtown Dining Car

There’s a new dining option to choo-choose from in downtown Naperville. A bright red dining car is now parked in front of Features Bar & Grill at 14 West Chicago Avenue. The dining car is heated, has dividers and a ventilation system, and meets all safety standards for outdoor dining, as per the Downtown Naperville Alliance. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, Dine Naperville and the City of Naperville Department of Public Works, among others, more dining cars like this one could be popping up in other Naperville locations as well. Those interested in chugging over to check it out can call Features for more information.

Suspicious Fire

Naperville Crime Stoppers is looking for information about a suspicious fire that caused damage to a forklift. The fire occurred overnight on November 27 in a construction area on the northwest corner of 95th Street and Route 59. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can contact them online or at 630-420-6006.

Naperville United Event

Tonight Naperville Neighbors United, the Parent Diversity Advisory Council of Indian Prairie School District 204 and the Chicago Sinfonietta will present Naperville United: A Gift to the Community. The virtual event takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature music, spoken word, and a focus on community. Registration is required.

Ozinga Merry Mixer

The music and merriment of the season lit up Avenida Naperville last night, as the Ozinga Merry Mixer showed up to spread holiday cheer. The signature red and white mixer dazzled the night sky with its 32,000 plus programmed lights and perfectly timed music to match. Over 50 community members and residents of Avenida enjoyed the 45-minute show. Some watched from the comfort of their cars while others got out and danced along to the musical mixer.

