Alleged Stabbing Incident | Pumpkin Fest | Twilight Invitational

Alleged Stabbing Incident

The Naperville Police Department is looking for two suspects after an alleged report of a stabbing of a man in his 40s on Saturday in the 1300 block of Modaff Road. The incident occurred outside of the apartment building in the parking lot, near the vehicle garage following a brief confrontation. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two suspects are both Black males. The first is 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5, 28-30 years of age, slim build, wearing a black zippered hoodie and black jeans. The second is 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, early 20s, heavy build, and was wearing a burgundy or maroon shirt with long sleeves and black pants. If you have any information, the NPD ask you call them at 630-420-6666.

Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest

Cosley Zoo in Wheaton is celebrating fall and the Halloween season with its annual Pumpkin Fest. Families can stop by to pick out their pumpkins, shop for corn stalks, hay bales, other fall items, and visit the zoo animals. Pumpkin Fest runs until October 31.

2 Fools Cider Soft Serve Alcohol

2 Fools Cider has a new addition to its menu – soft serve alcohol. The cidery partnered with Below Zero Soft Serve Alcohol, founded by Naperville native Will Rogers. It was first released on Friday where Rogers served a special purple cone as a personal fundraiser for his friend’s daughter who has Hodgkin’s lymphoma. 2 Fools plans on offering at least two flavors a week.

2020 Twilight Invitational

Fifteen teams from three different conferences descended on Naperville North over the weekend for the 2020 Twilight Invitational. Consisting of six varsity races, the winning boys team was St. Charles East, followed closely by Neuqua Valley and Naperville North. The individual title went to Neuqua’s top runner, Nicolas Dovalovsky. On the girls side, Naperville North’s Maggie Gamboa took second, followed by teammates Lucy Westlake, Audrey Mendrys, Campbell Peterson, and Sophie Golobitsh, who finished fourth through seventh. North won the girls races by a significant margin.

