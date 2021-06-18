All In For The Win | DCHD Clinic | Classic Car Show

All In For The Win

If you ever wanted to be a millionaire it could be as simple as a getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Yesterday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the All In For The Win initiative, which is meant to serve as an incentive and thank you for those who have been vaccinated. To enter you must already have been vaccinated or get one before July 1. Ten million dollars in total prizes is up for grabs. The first drawing takes place on Thursday, July 8th and will continue through the end of August.

DCHD Clinic

With COVID-19 vaccines widely available, the DuPage County Health Department is reducing its operation hours at the mass vaccination clinic in Wheaton. Officials made the announcement yesterday, saying on June 21 the clinic will operate three days per week including Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. They added that everyone receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine would get a free ticket to Six Flags, while supplies last.

Public Input Sought

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is seeking public input for future plans for Blackwell, Greene Valley and Waterfall Glen forest preserves. This month the district will host several online public meetings and offer surveys on their website. The first public engagement session is for Blackwell on Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. To learn more you can visit the forest preserve’s website.

Classic Car Show

If you’re looking for something to do tomorrow morning you can head to Downtown Naperville to see some sweet rides. The Classic Car Show will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jackson Avenue between Eagle and Main streets. The event is free and will feature up to 100 classic cars.