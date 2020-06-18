Affordable Housing Recommendations | Library Promotes Diversity | Drive, Drop & Donate

Affordable Housing Recommendations

The Naperville Housing Advisory Commission is recommending a number of measures to city council that would increase affordable housing in the city. Among them are an inclusionary zoning ordinance, which would require builders to allot a certain number of affordable units in new developments, and creating a new city staff position to handle housing needs. Other strategies include keeping naturally occurring affordable housing options intact, using publicly owned land for housing needs, and setting up a housing trust fund to help veterans, seniors, first responders, or those with special needs buying a home. The eight recommendations come from a list of 22 proposals presented by city consultant S.B. Friedman, who was hired to analyze Naperville’s affordable housing shortfall

Library Promotes Diversity

The Naperville Public Library wants to be a leader in promoting diversity in the city. The Board of Trustees approved a new statement on diversity at their meeting last night. It reads in part, “We pride ourselves on fostering an atmosphere of diversity and inclusion, and support those working toward ending systemic racism and inequity.” Library buildings just reopened this week and at the board meeting, Library Director Dave Della Terza gave an update. He hopes most library services will be up and running by the end of July. Large events will remain on hold for the time being.

Look Ahead to Elections

Yesterday evening the NAACP of DuPage County, National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), and the Naperville League of Women Voters hosted an event to answer questions on what elections will look like this fall. The Zoom call featured U.S. Congressmen Sean Casten and Bill Foster along with State Senators Laura Ellman and Julie Morrison. The group answered questions about topics such as vote by mail, the US Postal Service’s ability to manage increased mail-in ballots, and the status of the proposed Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act. To hear the full conversation you can watch the video on the Naperville League of Women Voters website.

Drive, Drop & Donate

Tomorrow the DuPage Credit Union will host its seventh annual Drive, Drop & Donate. The shredding and electronic recycling event is a fundraiser to help purchase school supplies for DuPage County students in need. For a $10 donation per service, you can turn over any documents or electronics that need disposing. Organizers ask that you keep them in your trunk for an easy no contact drop-off. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DuPage Credit Union Naperville Operations Center on Bond Street. To date, the fundraiser has brought in over $75,000 for the cause.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!