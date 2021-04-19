Adam Toledo Press Conference | ICN Vaccines | Events Returning

Adam Toledo Press Conference

At 11 a.m. today, local organizations hosted a press conference at the Free Speech Pavilion to stand in solidarity with the Latino community and family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by Chicago police on March 29. Leaders from several local nonprofits, elected officials, and religious leaders were on hand to speak and take part.

ICN Vaccine Clinic

The Islamic Center of Naperville is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 20 and 21. Anyone 16 years and older can register for either day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines will be administered at ICN at 2844 W. Ogden Avenue. Vaccination appointments can be made on the IDPH MyChart website.

Naper Pride Fest Coming in September

After being canceled last year, Naper Pride will host its inaugural Pride Fest on September 11 and 12 at Naper Settlement. The festival will be family-friendly with a circus theme, live music, food, and small business vendors. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but will be available on the Naper Pride website.

Fine Art Fair Returns

Another event canceled last year but planning to return is the Naperville Woman’s Club’s Fine Art and Artisan Fair. It’s the 61st fair put on by the NWC, which will bring more than 100 artists and food vendors to Naper Settlement, along with a community mural, kids play area, and more. The free event is scheduled for June 26 and 27.

Alive Center Blood Drive

The Alive Center is hosting a blood drive on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 500 W. 5th Avenue. Appointments can be made at Versiti Blood Center’s website, but walk-ins are also welcome. Every donation could save up to three lives.