A Message From NCTV17. On behalf of all of us here at Naperville Community Television, we want to let you know we are here and we will move through this uncharted territory together.

There is a lot of information circulating on television and online about the COVID-19 virus and its impact. We are working diligently to bring you the most up-to-date information we can through Naperville News 17 and doing our best to be timely and accurate for you. We are working with our local sources and officials to bring you Naperville and regional news that makes a difference to you. Please follow us on our website, Facebook, and Twitter. Also, you can get daily updates on Channel 17 and through our news email, NCTV17 News Update.

Like many of you, I’ve asked our entire staff to continue to work tirelessly but remotely, when they can, for their own safety. Our field crews do need to be out and safeguards are in place, such as regular sanitizing of the cameras and microphones as well as keeping a safe distance from others.

Like the other networks, our regular programming schedule is a little different now. We are coming up with creative ways to continue to bring you the people, places, and perspectives that matter to you, as well as programming to keep you informed and connected in this difficult time. Please check our website and social media for programming updates.

As we move forward, please keep in contact with us. Share your news of people stepping up to help; we want to tell those stories too. We know that this crisis will bring out the BEST in our community. If you have news or information, please send us a news tip at newstips@nctv17.com, or connect with us through our social media platforms.

We will get through this unprecedented time together as a community and NCTV17 will continue to be here to tell our local stories on TV and online.

Stay safe and be well. Thank you.