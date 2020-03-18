A message from Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico:

I want to give you an update on the current COVID-19 situation that has impacted everyone, not only here at home, but across the globe. As a City, our primary goal is to ensure the health and safety of our community while maintaining service levels throughout this pandemic. We remain steadfast in that goal.

Our entire leadership team has been working tirelessly these past few weeks to minimize risk to our public and City employees while raising our level of preparedness. And we continue to do so based on the ever-changing dynamics of this pandemic.

We remain in constant communication with our partners at all levels to monitor this global outbreak. We have enacted our emergency plans to ensure we continue critical operations, like emergency services and the management of our municipal water and electric utilities. But we know these unprecedented times call for almost unprecedented action.

On Tuesday, March 17, the City Council and I declared a local state of emergency and disaster in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and the Chief of Police and I also declared a civil emergency.

Rest assured this does not mean we have a sudden spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Naperville, but we’ve seen the numbers around us grow. And this action helps prepare us and give us flexibility. Flexibility in how we conduct city business, and flexibility to ease certain regulations so we can continue to best serve the public during this challenging time.

Most noticeably, beginning immediately, Wednesday, March 18, all City buildings will be closed to the public. City business WILL continue, and our employees will still be available through phone or email to conduct City business. On the homepage of our website, we have a “Contact Us” link in the upper left corner with phone numbers to various departments. Please utilize these contacts or call (630) 420-6111 to be directed through our call tree. You can also reach out through the City’s “Help Center” which is also located in the upper left corner of www.naperville.il.us.

In these uncertain times, one thing is certain: our commitment to the public. This pandemic is new. None of us have seen anything similar in our lifetimes. It’s invisible and it is cunning, but it is not unbeatable. When we refuse to pay attention, or only look out for ourselves, is when it is most dangerous. But I’ve seen this community come together in times of trial. Now is the time to confront this challenge head on. To think about the We instead of the Me. To focus on one another.

I ask everyone to come together – while still staying six feet apart – and do what we must. Look out for yourselves, your loved ones, your neighbors and our community. But also think of strangers: our public safety employees, healthcare workers, grocery store staff, or a restaurant server who would like nothing better than to go back to work. What you do has a far-reaching impact.

During this time, please consider supporting our businesses impacted by this crisis. Many of our restaurants and retailers have been coming up with innovative solutions to provide you with carry-out, delivery, or curbside service. Take advantage of this and support our local businesses who are working to support you. And as you begin to adjust to your temporary new normal, whatever that looks like for you and your family, this is the time to be at our best. Gather your information from reputable sources, like the COVID-19 resources page on the City’s website or the CDC.

During this time, your City is here for you. We will continue to do all we can to ensure your continued health and safety. It’s time to start practicing social distancing, but it is also time to practice kindness.

Thank you for all that you are doing to help our City and stay healthy.