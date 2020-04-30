A message from Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico:

Last week, Governor Pritzker announced he was extending the state’s Stay-at-Home order to May 30, with some changes as of May 1.

This decision was not an easy one.

And I know that this news is difficult for us to hear.

There are a lot of questions about what’s changing.

The intent of the order remains the same: As much as possible, please stay home.

But it does loosen some restrictions for businesses.

Retailers can now take orders online or over the phone for curbside pick-up or delivery.

Greenhouses and garden centers are open with new restrictions, like face coverings and social distancing.

As the Naperville Mayor, I encourage you to patronize these businesses, just like you’ve done with our restaurants.

And, starting May 1, face coverings are required in all indoor public places and outdoors if you can’t stay six feet away from another person.

While I have differing views of reopening of our economy, I am supportive of the Governor’s efforts to protect our health and safety.

And I ask you do everything you can to follow this order.

But we must also look ahead using a measured approach.

Over the past month, our City staff has been planning how to safely re-open our city buildings.

Our plan is to have employees return first, then open to the public with safety measures in place.

The details are still being finalized.

Our intent is to continue moving our community forward in a balanced, data-driven way.

Most importantly, I encourage you to stay healthy and safe, take care of your friends, and be kind to your neighbors.

Keep washing your hands or using hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing.

And keep looking out for each other.

Thank you.

