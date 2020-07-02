95th Street Community Plaza To Open | COVID-19 Response Fund | New Shaved Ice Shop

95th Street Community Plaza To Open

The 95th Street Community Plaza will open, in part, this weekend. The Naperville Park District has announced that portions of the plaza, including the playground, Wagner Family Pavilion and restrooms will be ready for the Fourth of July. The splash pad section is still on hold, until final inspections by the Illinois Department of Public Health are complete. The $3.6 million project was subsidized with the land-cash ordinance money from Pulte Homes’ development on the Wagner Farms property to the south of the plaza. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be announced later this month.

COVID-19 Response Fund

A coalition of five Fox Valley community organizations have given out nearly $600,000 in rapid response grants to 50 local agencies. The Fox Valley Grantmakers created the COVID-19 Response Fund in March to aid nonprofits that help support basic human needs. The group, made up of the Aurora Women’s Empowerment Foundation, Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, Dunham Fund, Fox Valley United Way and INC Board, have given an average of nearly $12,000 to each of the 50 nonprofits, to help better support the community through this critical time.

North Central COVID-19 Resource Page

North Central College has a new COVID-19 resource page for students, faculty and staff as they prepare to return to campus for the 2020-2021 school year. It details health and safety protocols being put in place, outlines plans for academic instruction, and contains all correspondence on COVID-19 from the college. The college plans on a “learn from anywhere” approach as they return, with some in-person classes with safety protocols in place, fully online classes, and a combination of the two. Classes are set to begin August 24.

Summer Toy Drive

The DuPage Children’s Museum and the West Suburban Community Pantry have partnered for a summer toy drive for kids in need. The groups will be accepting donations of new toys on July 15, from 8-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of the DuPage Children’s Museum. There will also be a tent set-up of the museum’s “The Explorer Store” where new toys and toy bundles can be purchased for donation. Both donors and recipients of the toys will receive suggestions for creative play and links to the DuPage Children’s Museum’s virtual programming.

New Shaved Ice Shop

And finally – if you’re looking for a cool treat, you’ll have no problem if you hit up Sno Problems. The new shaved ice shop is opening today at the corner of Webster Street and Aurora Avenue. They’ll be open daily from noon to 11 p.m.

