9/11 Remembrance Ceremony | Jaycees Virtual Fundraiser | A Safer Naper

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Exchange Club of Naperville is holding the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Friday at 6 p.m. The remembrance will take place at the Commander Dan Shanower Memorial, located behind the Naperville Municipal Center. The event will start with the tolling of the Millennium Carillon bells and will include multiple speakers. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on and to wear face masks the whole time. If you’re not able to attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcast live on nctv17.com.

Jaycees Virtual Fundraiser

The Naperville Jaycees are hosting a virtual fundraiser performance featuring Dave Mikulskis of Hi Infidelity and presented by 95.9 The River. With their biggest fundraiser, the Last Fling, canceled this year due to COVID-19, the group had to think of a new idea. While the live stream performance is free, the Jaycees hope the community considers making a donation. You can tune in to the event on the Naperville Last Fling Facebook page at 7 p.m. on September 16.

September A Safer Naper

This month, A Safer Naper is highlighting Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point, or PSAP. The City of Naperville has a stand-alone dispatch center which serves the Naperville Police and Fire departments, Naperville Public Works and Public Utilities and the Naperville Park District Police. Naperville PSAP consists of two sections, Emergency Communications and City Dispatch. The PSAP typically answers more than 50,000 emergency 911 calls each year.