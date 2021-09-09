9/11 Remembered | D204 Boundary Meeting | Splash Pads Open

9/11 Remembered

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, searchlights will be shone into the sky next to the Commander Dan Shanower September 11 Memorial in Naperville both tonight and tomorrow night. The Exchange Club of Naperville has also arranged for Taps to be sounded there at 8 p.m. both nights. Then on Saturday, September 11, the club will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at the memorial. The Naperville Municipal Band will perform starting at 8:30 a.m., with the official ceremony starting off at 8:46 a.m. – the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower, 20 years ago. Naperville’s Shanower Memorial was one of the first 9/11 memorials built after the tragedy, and stands in honor of Commander Dan Shanower, a Naperville native who died at the Pentagon that day.

D204 Boundary Meeting

Indian Prairie School District 204 held its fifth boundary committee meeting last night. Volunteer community members representing Naperville, Aurora, and each school within the district viewed new boundary adjustment concepts and gave feedback. Three concepts were shown at the meeting, taking demographics, projected enrollment, and feeder schools into account. The meetings are open to all. The public will have the opportunity to provide feedback at three community forums in November, before the final proposals are created and presented to the district board. The next boundary committee meeting is September 22 at Still Middle School.

Speeding Crackdown

A Naperville Police Department crackdown on speeding for the month of August netted more than 200 citations. 179 speeding tickets were issued, with additional citations given for suspended licenses, driving without a license and aggravated speeding. Funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation helped run the campaign.

Splash Pads Open

The Naperville Park District isn’t saying goodbye to summer just yet – it will be keeping local splash pads open for September, weather permitting. The splash pads at 95th Street Community Plaza and Wolf’s Crossing Community Park will keep bringing the fun as long as daytime temperatures consistently stay at or above 70 degrees. You can check splash pad status on the park district website.

