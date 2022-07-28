87th St. Bridge Replacement | Park District Program Guide | Last Fling Volunteer Fair

87th St. Bridge Replacement

Yesterday the City of Naperville held a public information meeting on the 87th Street Bridge replacement. The bridge, located slightly east of Plainfield-Naperville Road, was built in 1961. Current plans call for pavement reconstruction, roadway runoff conveyance improvements, adding a sidewalk for pedestrians, and the addition of a third lane to accommodate a left turn lane for Springbrook Drive. Construction is slated to start in either fall of 2023, or spring of 2024, and is expected to take six months. More information is available on the City of Naperville’s website.

Park District Program Guide

The Naperville Park District’s Autumn 2022 Program Guide is now available online. The guide features returning programs as well as some new offerings like a Drone Pilot Class, Video Editing With Adobe Premier Pro, a Code Ninjas class, Senior Archery and a trip to see “The Sound of Music.” There are also special events listed like the Wonderful World of Wheels and Halloween Happening and a full run down of park district facility information. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on August 1 for residents, and at 8:30 a.m. on August 4 for non-residents.

Senior Of The Year Nominations

The Senior Task Force is asking the public for help in finding its Senior of the Year. Nominations are open now through August 15. The ideal candidate should be 65 or older, a Naperville resident, have a history of community service, and be someone who gives back selflessly. Nomination forms are available on the city’s Senior Task Force website.

Nick Ryan Book Signing

On Tuesday Nick Ryan, the CEO of Marquette Companies and developer of Water Street in downtown Naperville, had a special book signing event at Anderson’s Bookshop. The longtime Naperville resident was promoting the release of his first book, From Jackass to Joy. In the book, Ryan shares life lessons he’s learned in the course of both his first marriage and his second, and how he gained a deeper understanding of love, marriage and blending family.

Last Fling Volunteer Fair

On August 4 the Naperville Jaycees are hosting a Last Fling Volunteer Fair at the Judd Kendall VFW. The Last Fling Executive Committee will be on hand to share information about what volunteer opportunities are available for the Labor Day Weekend festival. The volunteer fair runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will be followed with a trivia night event that will start at 7:45 p.m. and last until 9 p.m.