7-Eleven Robbed | Frida Kahlo Exhibit | Local MasterChef Competitor

7-Eleven Robbed

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1663 Route 59. Just after midnight today, the robber entered the store, implying to the store clerk that he had a weapon. He asked for money, cigarettes and electronics, and then left the store on foot. He was last seen walking north. He is described as a Black male in his early 20s. No one was injured in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665.

Frida Kahlo Exhibit

The largest presentation of Frida Kahlo’s work displayed in the Chicago area in over 40 years has come to College of DuPage. Frida Kahlo: Timeless features a multimedia timeline of the artist’s life, recreations of her outfits and most notably – 26 original Kahlo pieces on loan from the Dolores Olmedo Museum in Mexico. The museum also supplied over 100 photos of Kahlo. The event is hosted by the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and McAninch Arts Center at COD. A Frida Kahlo inspired garden, a model of her family home – The Blue House, and a children’s area are also part of the exhibit. It opens to the public June 5, and runs through September 6. Ticket information is available on the Cleve Carney Museum of Art website.

Summer Reading Program

Registration is now open for the Naperville Public Library’s summer reading program. This year’s theme is Reading Colors Your World. Fifth graders and younger can stop by any of the three libraries from now through August 15 to get a summer reading kit. They may then log their reading time to earn prizes, and the chance to enter a raffle. Teens and adults can register online and then track their reading progress, with audio books and attendance at library programs also counted toward the chance to earn prizes. You can find more details on the Naperville Public Library website.

Local MasterChef Competitor

Naperville’s Elyce Wooten has baked her way into a spot on Fox’s MasterChef Legends. The home cook whipped up a red velvet mini cake complete with mascarpone cream cheese frosting and freeze dried raspberries. It earned raves from all the judges, and sent her into the next round of the cooking competition. The winner of the show will take home $250,000.

