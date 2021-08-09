60% of DuPage Vaccinated | Possible D203 Teachers Strike | Women’s Volleyball at Olympics

60% of DuPage Vaccinated

The most recent data shows 60% of DuPage County’s residents are now fully vaccinated. The exact number is 60.23%. Over the weekend, the DuPage County Health Department reported the region was at a high COVID-19 transmission level, but it has now dropped back down to substantial. Areas of high transmission are those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. DuPage is now at 99.58. 50.62% of Will County residents are fully vaccinated. That county is still at a high community transmission level.

Possible D203 Teachers Strike

There’s a possibility that Naperville School District 203 teachers could strike if a settlement isn’t reached between the union that represents them and the school district before the first day of school. Teachers’ contracts expired on June 30. District 203 said it is common for teachers to return to the classroom without disruption. However the Naperville Unit Education Association, or NUEA, who represents 1,500 District 203 educators said they don’t intend to return to school without a settled agreement. The first day of school is August 19. The next session with a federal mediator is scheduled for today.

Women’s Volleyball at Olympics

Congratulations to the Team USA Women’s volleyball team on winning their first ever gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Setter Jordyn Poulter, who was born in Naperville before moving to Colorado, helped lead the U.S. to a 3-0 victory over Brazil in the gold medal match. Poulter graduated from the University of Illinois in 2018 and was the youngest player in the USA roster.

India Day

Indian Community Outreach’s India Day Celebration took place yesterday in Downtown Naperville. Part of the festivities included over 30 floats in the parade down Mill Street. At Rotary Hill, visitors were able to try Indian cuisine and shop cultural clothes, shoes, and accessories.