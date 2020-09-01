248th Avenue Improvements | #PayItBackwards | First Day of 203

248th Avenue Improvements

Last night, a second public meeting was held to talk about improvements on 248th Avenue between 95th Street and 103rd Street. The goal of the project is to create a better driving experience and increase safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. Three different plans were presented which included widening 248th Avenue to include two lanes in each direction, possibly pouring a new sidewalk on the east side of the roadway, and addressing concerns about the Tallgrass Greenway Trail Crossing. Another main concern was noise pollution. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and last for approximately 12 months.

Election Judge Pay Doubled

DuPage Couny election judges will receive double the pay this year as a COVID-19 supplement. The usual $130 base rate will now be $260 and Early Voting workers will also see their hourly rate doubled. To apply to be an election judge or worker, visit the DuPage County Clerk Election website.

North Central College

North Central College will begin random COVID-19 surveillance testing for students and staff this week. The school plans to check 5% of the general population and 10% of the students living in dorms. Student athletes and athletic staff for fall sports are already doing “ongoing testing.” The college updates its COVID-19 test result page on a daily basis with positive test results.

Waubonsie Student Pays it Backward

In January, Waubonsie Valley student Brynn Drews was featured on Ellen receiving a $10,000 check after the talk show shared a video of Drews under the effects of anesthesia talking about doing a good deed. Drews used that money to start her own nonprofit, #PayIt Backwards. Her goal is to sell 1,000 wristbands for $5 each, and donate that money to local charities. If you purchase a band, you can vote on which charity should receive the donation.

First Day for D203

It’s the first day of school for District 203 students. The district is starting completely online with remote learning, but will reevaluate that decision every six weeks. Post your own back to school photos with the hashtag #203unites!