24 Days of Safety | Santa Hotline | Giving Tuesday

24 Days of Safety

The Naperville Police Department kicked off their 24 Days of Safety campaign for this month’s A Safer Naper. Each day of December will focus on a different seasonal safety topic. Today’s safety tip – plan for a healthy holiday season. The police department reminds residents to check the CDC’s website for holiday guidance during the pandemic this year.

Santa Hotline

Santa and Mrs. Claus are ready to make phone calls to all the little boys and girls this holiday season. Registration for the Naperville Park District’s Santa Hotline is now open. Calls will be placed between December 8 and December 10. Phone calls are free and registration can be found on the park district website.

#NPLSelfiesWithSeuss

The Naperville Public Library starts a new social media campaign today – #NPLSelfiesWithSeuss. Visit each Dr. Seuss statue at the three libraries. Snap a photo with the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, or Sam-I-Am and post your pictures using the hashtag, #NPLSelfiesWithSeuss. The library will make a montage of holiday and winter greetings and a video greeting card with the photos. The campaign runs through the end of December.

Giving Tuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday, a day when many think of giving back during the holiday season. You may consider supporting Naperville nonprofits, several of which are asking the community to get involved. You can go to napervillegives.org for a list of organizations and how to support them.

