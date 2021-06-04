1972 Murder Investigation Breakthrough | Humane Society Renovations | New Solar Panels

1972 Murder Investigation Breakthrough

The Naperville Police Department and Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced a breakthrough in the nearly 50-year-old case of the murder of 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson. Police have arrested and charged 76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley with three counts of first-degree murder. On July 8, 1972, Hanson borrowed her brother’s bike to go to a baseball game, but didn’t return home. Police said they found Hanson’s body later that day with multiple stab wounds. Authorities couldn’t give out specifics but said thanks to advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy technology, they were able to bring the charges against Whelpley, who was 27 at the time. The case is still under investigation and the NPD reminds the public a charge is an accusation until a defendant is proven guilty.

Naperville Area Humane Society

The Naperville Area Humane Society is showing off its new digs tomorrow at an open house-style grand opening. Visitors can tour the facility, which underwent $2 million of renovations to more than double its space. New features include a brand new front reception area, more space for cats, a puppy room, and an isolation and surgery room. One lucky raffle winner will also take home an Airstream Bambi travel trailer. The open house is free and raffle tickets can be purchased online.

Solar Panel

This morning, the City of Naperville and the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency held a ribbon cutting to unveil Naperville’s new solar energy system. Naperville’s Springbrook Water Reclamation Center is now home to an array of more than 3,000 solar panels. The solar energy system will create enough power to fully supply 180 Naperville electric customers for a year.

Scholarship Winners

Congratulations to Jimit Gosar, and Sonika Memon as they were both recently awarded the Naperville Newcomers and Neighbors Club Scholarship. The scholarship awards $2,500 to students from District 203 and 204 who exemplify community involvement.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!