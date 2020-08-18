100 Years of Women’s Suffrage | West Nile in Will County | Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru

100 Years of Women’s Suffrage

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, giving women across America the right to vote. Though women in Illinois could vote for president and local offices as early as 1913, it wasn’t until 1920 that full suffrage was achieved. Naperville City Council will recognize Naperville’s founding five suffragists and the League of Women Voters of Naperville at tonight’s meeting. The League will be hosting a Model T parade through downtown Naperville to honor suffragists this Saturday at 2 p.m.

West Nile in Will County

The Will County Health Department has announced the first two positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples of the year in their county. Traps in Plainfield and Romeoville both turned up specimens testing positive for the virus, which can be transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite. Residents are reminded to take preventative measures such as removing standing water from their yards, using insect repellent containing DEET and wearing pants and long sleeve shirts during the peak mosquito hours of dusk through dawn.

D203 Superintendent Authorized to Update Learning Plan

At last night’s meeting, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved a resolution giving Superintendent Dan Bridges and his administration the authority to change, update, and implement the Return to Learn plan going forward. The superintendent will consult the board, but the final decisions will be up to him and his administration. The board notes the COVID-19 situation is fluid, and want to avoid having to revote every time something changes with COVID-19 guidance. The board suggested the resolution.

Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru

The Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru is coming to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The event offers a chance to cruise through a landscape filled with more than 80 life-sized dinosaurs. An accompanying audio tour helps inform and entertain guests along the 35-minute drive. It runs August 21 through 23, August 27 through August 30, and September 3 through 7. Tickets are limited and available online at dinosauradventure.com.

