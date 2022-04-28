Videos are more engaging, more memorable, and more popular than any other type of marketing content right now. In the last couple of years, video has become the go-to form of storytelling and a must-have for brand advertising. In fact, almost 5 billion videos are watched on YouTube every single day!

Video helps build relationships with both current and future customers. Makes complicated products and services easier to understand. Touches the hearts and minds of donors or investors.

But, how do you select the right video production company to meet your needs?

Consider this. While there are many qualified individuals and companies out there offering video production services – one option gives you both high quality video and the opportunity to support a local nonprofit organization.

When you hire NCTV17 to produce your corporate reputation video or your fundraising gala video or your client testimonial, you not only receive a great storytelling video to meet your marketing objectives, you also help a local nonprofit achieve its mission of telling Naperville’s story on air and online. It’s purchasing with a purpose!

NCTV17 clients can take advantage of a full TV studio and a remote production truck.

The station has the cameras, lighting, and audio equipment to produce videos in-studio or on location. Our talented creative team guides clients through the process from concept to final delivery.

But don’t just take my word for it. As Mary Lou Mastro, President & CEO of Edward-Elmhurst Health, stated in a testimonial for the station, “NCTV17 offers production services which have been very beneficial to us as an organization. Their production team is very sophisticated. They know the community… they are very familiar with Naperville and have been able to help us develop content related to patient care and patient education.”

If you’re looking for video production – and want the added benefit of supporting a local nonprofit with your financial investment – NCTV17 looks forward to earning your business!