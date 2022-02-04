NCTV17 Celebrates 35th Anniversary in 2022

As NCTV17 celebrates its 35th anniversary, Naperville City Council proclaimed January 2022 as “Naperville Community Television Channel 17 Month” in recognition of 35 years of broadcasting on Channel 17.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Councilman Paul Hinterlong gave the proclamation to NCTV17’s Executive Director, Liz Spencer; Operations Supervisor, Carl Schultz, and Kader Sakkaria, President, Board of Directors.

As the fourth largest city in the state of Illinois, Naperville deserves a vibrant television channel like NCTV17. Every day the station has the privilege of showcasing what makes this award-winning city the best place to live, raise a family, make a living and enjoy life’s journey.

Through news, sports, talk and community programming, NCTV17 rises to the occasion to share what is happening in Naperville. From local veterans saluting the American flag; to high school athletes raising their state championship trophy. From residents sharing how they opened their first store, to live coverage of local elections, NCTV17 is rooted in community 365 days a year.

“As I reflect on our past 35 years,” said Liz Spencer, “what I am most proud of are two things – how NCTV17’s wonderful staff has grown and built a world class local television station, and that we have never forgotten we are here to tell our community’s stories. Stories that impact our lives, special moments that connect us, and stories you won’t see anywhere else.”

There is much to celebrate as Naperville’s nonprofit television station begins 2022 and its 35th anniversary year as they continue their mission of informing, engaging and connecting residents to the community they call home.