Native Napervillian Perspective

Despite the unrelenting stress and anxiety of 2020 and the start of 2021, this new year provides us an opportunity to consider what is of most importance in our lives. For me, without a doubt, NCTV17 is an organization that has my continued support and focus for 2021.

Naperville is beyond lucky to have a local television station that puts community stories at the heart of its mission. Sharing information from all corners of our town and neighboring communities ensures we remain connected through the hard times and the uplifting moments. Timely, accurate, and up-to-date news keeps us all aware of what’s happening.

There have been many times in my life, as a native Napervillian, when I have turned to the stories shared by NCTV17 for inspiration; the the station showcases the amazing resiliency of our town.; I know that strength will continue in the year ahead.

So often we are told, words are empty vessels, if you truly believe in something you need to put your time and money into that organization. Which is precisely what I do as a board member for NCTV17, and now as President. I hope you will join me in supporting NCTV17 by becoming an annual donor.

We are on a precipice as an organization, much like the world at large, I strongly believe it is up to the board of directors and the community we love, to help lift NCTV17 to the next level. Ensuring Naperville will remain an Informed, Connected, and Engaged Community in 2021, for the next 30 years, and beyond.

– Shoshana Frank, NCTV17 Board of Directors President