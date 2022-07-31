Naperville’s nonprofit community TV station

The Riverwalk, Naper Settlement, and a vibrant downtown. Much like these well-known amenities, NCTV17 is also unique to Naperville. Few communities in the nation have such a robust nonprofit television station sharing stories about the town they live in.

Every day NCTV17 reporters connect you to Naperville by sharing stories of courage, determination, and hope through our news and sports coverage. From Lucy Westlake’s record-breaking Mount Everest climb, to Chez Francois Poutinerie providing people with special needs employment opportunities, NCTV17 captures and preserves these special stories for years to come.

Local residents can also walk through the station’s door at 127 Ambassador Drive to share their story in a different way through our various studio-based programs. Spotlight features 72 nonprofit organizations each year talking about the important work they’re doing to make our community a healthier, safer, and more welcoming place for everyone. 630 Naperville brings a wide variety of engaging people, places, and advice from experts, all curated from our community. Business Connection introduces you to both large local corporations as well as entrepreneurs and family businesses. Dana Being Dana focuses on the human connection and getting the most out of life by living intentionally.

Whether you watch us on Channel 17 or online at NCTV17.com or receive our daily NCTV17 News Update email, this unique, hyperlocal content gives you the opportunity to learn more about the community where you live. You can follow a high school sports team, watch a community event, or learn about a new local nonprofit or business. We keep you informed, connected and engaged to the place you call home. Just as we’ve done for the last 35 years.

Like many businesses, our funding is now facing new challenges. With so many new programming options in the marketplace, the funding we receive directly from the TV cable companies as one of their public-access cable stations is declining as many residents cut their cord.

If you value the stories NCTV17 shares about your hometown; please consider a 35th anniversary gift (donation) for your community’s nonprofit television station.

Thanks for your support Naperville. We’ll see you on TV!