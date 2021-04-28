For obvious reasons, the 14th season of Naperville Sports Weekly has been an unpredictable whirlwind since the school year started back in August. From the cautious optimism of the fall season that brought feelings of normality with golf, cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis.

Then came the dejection of having sports shut down again from November through January.

However, thing took a more positive turn in February when winter sports were given the green light to return to competition.

Thankfully, all high school athletes participating this year will be able to have a season. We just wrapped up covering the fall sports that moved to spring including football, boys soccer and girls volleyball.

As the 2020-21 school year enters the final two months, the spring athletic season will be very close to a normal year. Spring sports will not only be able to participate in post-season play, but there will be new state champions crowned for the first time since 2019.

Covering these teams and athletes each day, the relief and excitement is palpable as they are able to return to the sports they love with a renewed sense of purpose. The Naperville Sports Weekly team cannot wait to see the temperature go up, the number of COVID cases go down and to continue to tell the stories of these tremendous local athletes as we wrap up the 14th season of Naperville Sports Weekly. Culminating in the annual NSW Awards show at the end of June!

– Justin Cornwell, NCTV17 Co-Sports Director