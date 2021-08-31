From the opening kickoff of football under the Friday night lights to the winning run of a softball state championship game, Naperville Sports Weekly is always there to cover the action of all the boys’ and girls’ varsity sports from six Naperville-area high schools: Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley.

This year we celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of this hyper-local sports broadcast and welcome a new host to the show: Josiah Schueneman, a Neuqua Valley High School alumni. As Justin Cornwell, NCTV17 Sports Director said, “We’ve had fantastic hosts over the years, but having a Naperville native step in as host for the first time since 2011 is an opportunity we are thrilled to have. Josiah brings an exciting new voice to the team, combined with a natural connection to his hometown schools.”

Coming off a year where many sports seasons were rearranged or stopped short, Season 15 of Naperville Sports Weekly will continue to bring viewers the most memorable game highlights as well as post-game interviews for all varsity sports. This season will also include the ever-popular Play of the Week, Feature Story, Player Profile, Team Profile, Where Are They Now, and Off The Field segments as well as Vintage Moments, Coach’s Corner, and Fast Facts.

Don’t miss a second of the action – each episode can be viewed on Channel 17 in Naperville (Comcast and WOW!) and Channel 99 throughout Chicagoland (AT&T) or online via simulcast and on-demand video at NCTV17.com. All of the individual sport highlights and segments featured in the show are also posted as stand-alone and shareable video clips at NCTV17.com and the station’s YouTube channel. The best part is you don’t have to scale a pay-wall to get to the content. All of it is available to watch and share for free!

– Jane Wernette, NCTV17 Community Development Director