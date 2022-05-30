Memories are priceless and while you can’t buy memories, you can buy an mp4 file of your favorite Naperville Sports Weekly video highlight for $10!

With the touch of a button you can relive a state championship memory on your TV or computer or mobile phone.

This past school year, Naperville Sports Weekly hosted by Josiah Schueneman celebrated its 15th season of covering all the boys and girls IHSA varsity sports at Benet Academy, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley.

With over 400 video highlights we’ve captured some amazing memories for the players, coaches, parents and fans!

The pride of winning will never fade, but having a video highlight of the specific game or full season is something that can be shared with friends and family for generations to come.

To purchase an mp4 of an individual highlight, feature story or interview visit our online store at NCTV17.com/shop/ Also available for every school team are season mp4s featuring all the coverage the NSW sports crew captured throughout the season for the show.

As a nonprofit television station, the sale of these mp4s is one of the ways we help fund our programming. So, while you get to relive your memories on screen, your purchase helps ensure the next generation of high school athletes get their moment on TV.

Congratulations to all of the student-athletes who participated in the 2021-22 high school sports this past year! We loved capturing your memories on TV and online!