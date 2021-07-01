Did you know that NCTV17 has been informing, engaging, and connecting our community since 1987? (As someone who is a 90’s baby, that’s pretty wild to me!) You see, NCTV17 believes, and has always believed, that local news, sports and community events matter.

That’s why you see daily news headlines in NCTV17 News Update, or stories about local schools,

government, and neighborhoods in Naperville News 17. It’s why high school athletics are showcased in Naperville Sports Weekly and why local businesses and nonprofit organizations are able to sit down on original TV Talk Shows like Business Connection or Spotlight and market themselves. It is also why you see the arts celebrated through our community event coverage.

Over the last three decades, as Naperville has grown, so has NCTV17. As the world of media has evolved, so has NCTV17. Today you have many options for accessing NCTV17’s hyper-local content:

If email is your thing…

NCTV17 News Update This two-minute video delivers the top 4-5 local news headlines right to

your inbox Monday through Friday. From City Hall to the halls of our schools, you’ll always

know what’s happening in your community

Station E-Newsletter A monthly email with updates and reminders about new show premieres, special promotions, invites and announcements from the station

Football Friday Each Fall, Naperville Sports Weekly produces a five-minute weekly video recap

for all six local high school football teams, including top plays, key stats, and conference

standings. It’s delivered right to your inbox at 7 AM on Saturday morning

If social media is your thing…

Follow us on all of your favorite platforms to stay connected to what's really happening in

your local community. Naperville News 17 is known to go LIVE during breaking news in Naperville so be sure to turn on your notifications for our:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

And, our YouTube Channels for News, Sports, and our Livestream

If podcasts are your thing…

Listen to all of our original TV Talk Show programming via Podcast, whatever your preferred app!

Soundcloud

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

Or on Spotify

As we have done throughout the decades, we also always invite the community to send in local news tips, story ideas, or information directly to our newsroom via our website or email at newstips@nctv17.com. (No guarantee of coverage…but it’s guaranteed, if we don’t hear about it, we can’t cover it!)

As we get ready to celebrate our 35th Anniversary in 2022, we hope you will continue to tune in to Channel 17 & NCTV17.com and let us continue to keep you informed, connected, and engaged to the community we all love!

– Savanna Hoffman, NCTV17 Communications Specialist