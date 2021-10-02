In the Zone with North Central College Sports

The Cardinals have landed back on campus and Naperville Community Television and North Central College have teamed up once again to bring Cardinal fans lots of exciting Division III collegiate sports action.

NCTV17 will broadcast every home football game LIVE, so even if Cardinal fans can’t be inside Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, they can catch the game as it happens on their TV or streaming live on the web. They can also stay connected through The Red Zone which is back for its 13th season. Each week, host Alex Campbell sits down with Coach Jeff Thorne for post-game analysis and a look ahead to the Cardinals’ next gridiron opponent. See the big moments and hear player reactions throughout the entire season on The Red Zone.

Cardinal sports coverage on NCTV17 goes beyond football too as Campbell will bring you season updates on how the North Central College teams are doing; be it soccer, tennis, wrestling, cross country and more. You can check them out on NCTV17’s College Sports Highlights webpage.

Crisp fall days are a perfect time to watch the Cardinals take off. Whether from the Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium or your couch by the fireplace, NCTV17 will put you in the zone with NCC sports.

– Jane Wernette, NCTV17 Community Development Director