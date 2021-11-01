Celebrating World Television Day

It’s World Television Day on November 21! Why should you care?

Americans spend on average 238 minutes a day watching television. That’s almost 4 hours every day. Can you think of anything else you do so regularly each day?

In 1996, the United Nations created World Television Day, not to honor the big screens in our homes, but to celebrate the symbol of communication and globalization that it represents.

Television’s value has been debated for decades, but no one can argue its potential to instantly inform and entertain. An estimated 52.5 million people tuned in to watch Ross and Rachael and the gang say goodbye in the 2004 series finale of Friends.

Now, with more media avenues available to us, television is very personalized. What you watch is completely up to you. If you are a sports fan, cooking enthusiast, or Sci-Fi groupie you can watch hours of programming geared specifically to your interests.

So while today’s television audience is more fractured than in the past, there are still times when television is a nationwide communal experience.

From world-altering events like the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, to the Super Bowl, to HBO’s Game of Thrones drama series, television still brings us together in times of great sadness or joy.

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) launched in 1987 when the cable companies began providing public-access channels to municipalities. The goal was to ensure local voices weren’t lost to the hundreds of new cable channels now available.

NCTV17 will celebrate 35 years in 2022. We have grown and changed much since those early days, just like the TV industry itself. NCTV17 streams news, sports, community events, and talk programming across many platforms; meeting our community where it watches.

As we celebrate World Television Day, add a few moments of NCTV17 to your daily viewing and become more informed, engaged and connected to your community!

Liz Spencer, Executive Director