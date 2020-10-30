My favorite kind of stories? Acts of kindness. I love hearing about all the good that folks are doing in our community.

Ten-year-old Jane Temple spent her summer (and now fall) making and selling fairy baskets to help raise money for local businesses struggling from the pandemic.

Local chalk artist Angela Olson used her talents to surprise a young girl whose Make-A-Wish dream had to be postponed.

Naperville North High School held a special early graduation ceremony for senior Jack Mirabelli so his mom, diagnosed with terminal cancer, could see her son graduate.

In this stressful year, it’s always wonderful to hear the positive that people are putting out into the world. And here at NCTV17, we love to share those stories. But we don’t always know about them…and that’s where YOU come in.

We have a special “news tip” email where you can write us to let us know about anything happening in our community that you think could make a great story. So if a friend or family member is making a difference, we’d love to let everyone know! Write to us at newstips@nctv17.com with your contributions.

– Kim Pirc, NCTV17 News Producer