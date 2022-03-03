630 Naperville TV Launch

We’re excited to announce the launch of 630 Naperville – a lifestyle TV show hosted by Joe Chura that introduces viewers to engaging people, local places and serves up advice from experts, all to keep you connected in the 630!

Dollars and Sense

As tax season approaches, Joe sits down with Anita Knotts, Founder & CEO of Lotus Women’s Institute, for some tips on

how to prepare in a segment aptly named, “Dollars and Sense.

Around Town

Find out this year’s best vacation reads during a quick trip “Around Downtown,” with Danielle Tufano when she stops by Anderson’s Bookshop for a book reveal with Becky Anderson, a 5th generation Napervillian and owner of Anderson’s Bookshop.

Park It

Who doesn’t need wellness tips to exercise the mind, spirit, and body, especially after two years of COVID? We’ll head over to Fort Hill Activity Center, to get some overall wellness tips with Naperville Park District’s Director of Marketing & Communication, Sameera Luthman, in “Park It.”

Business Forward

Meet Kam Kniss, CEO of Naperville Bank & Trust Company, who chats with Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, about building and sustaining wealth in the “Business Forward” segment.

Rounding out the first episode of 630 Naperville we take-a-look at creative ice dancing at Seven Bridges and spotlight the performing arts scene in Naperville.

As the new host of a TV show, Joe Chura had this to say, “I live for innovation and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of NCTV17’s new show. We will be showcasing local businesses while supplying the viewers with actionable advice to improve their lives in health and wellness, financial education, and business (to scratch just the surface of our coverage.) I’m very excited for you to tune in and be part of this journey with us.”

We hope you’ll join us every month on 630 Naperville for the best locally sourced content on Channel 17 and NCTV17.com.