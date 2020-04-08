Karyn Charvat, Executive Director at PowerForward DuPage, joins host Liz Spencer on this episode of Naperville Notables

The Role of a Leader

As the Executive Director of PowerForward DuPage, Karyn has had the opportunity to reflect on what leadership means to her. “Leadership isn’t necessarily about a title,” says Charvat. “For me, leadership is much more of an inspirational thing. I really like when leaders inspire me or motivate me to take action, really change thing instead of just direction, where people just tell you what to do.”

Volunteering in the Community

Karyn Charvat not only serves as the Executive Director of PowerForward DuPage, she is also a fixture in the non-profit community as a volunteer and board member for several organizations. According to Charvat, “Having the opportunity to sort of walk in someone else’s shoes, have the opportunity to understand somebody else’s struggles, and learning how I can possibly help them really has made me, quite frankly, a better person, so volunteerism for me really is kind of a way of being, it gives me a purpose, and hopefully I can change the world in my on small way.”

Pre-Recorded Programming

This program was recorded in NCTV17’s studio prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the CDC-recommended social distancing was in place.

About PowerForward DuPage

PowerForward DuPage is a group of individuals, businesses and organizations in DuPage County who are considered the benchmark by which electrical expertise, energy solutions and communications technologies are evaluated—and the touchstone for current information regarding the latest in emerging energy technologies. Its common purpose is to ensure that companies and individuals have access to skilled, highly trained electrical expertise as well as to information about the most current energy and communication technologies solutions.