Judie Caribeaux, the Executive Director of 360 Youth Services, joins host Liz Spencer on this episode of Naperville Notables.

Caribeaux is no stranger to leadership roles in the not-for-profit community. Most recently, she was the Executive Director for Family Shelter Services. She also served as the acting Executive Director of the Naperville Park District in the early 2000’s.

Being a Leader

Judie Caribeaux has learned much about what it takes to be a leader, and her leadership style has grown over the years. “I think I did that young in my career,” begins Caribeaux. “I think I had that more what I would call ‘play-acting’ the role of a leader, thinking that a leader made those decisions and you came off sounding very authoritative like you know it all.”

Transparency & Authenticity in Leadership

Judie Caribeaux learned being a leader isn’t just making decisions from the top-down and being rigidly inflexible. “I’ve learned certainly, I think, with my experience at Family Shelter Service about being much more transparent, authentic, I think its also about having grace with each other, that when somebody else makes a mistake to understand that we’re human and we make mistakes, and that’s actually where a lot of the wonderful learning and knowledge comes from.”

Pre-recorded programming

This program was recorded in NCTV17’s studio prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the CDC-recommended social distancing was required. All current NCTV17 programming conforms to the guidelines put forth by the CDC.

About 360 Youth Services

360 Youth Services is dedicated to helping youth make healthy choices and preventing youth substance use. Through highly recognized programs and initiatives – The Power of Choice, Youth Prevention Education, Naperville Operation Snowball, Positive Choices Positive Voices, Community Alliance for Prevention – 360 uses a variety of proven prevention strategies to best serve our mission and community in order to reduce youth substance use. 360 is funded by local, state and federal grantors to provide best practice substance abuse prevention for students and their parents in the geographic boundaries of the 203 & 204 school districts. These programs are supported through valuable partnerships with Naperville Community School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204 and community partners.