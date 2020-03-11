Meet Dr. Troy Hammond of North Central College on this episode of Naperville Notables. Now in his eighth year as President of the college, Dr. Troy Hammond talks about the clear vision the Board of Directors presented him.

“One of the clear visions when I began was to build and improve the sciences, particularly the facilities. That took a few steps to get too. The first and significant one was to launch a capital campaign, I named it the Brilliant Future Campaign building on the story, we had just finished our sesquicentennial or 150th year …and the theme of the time was that first 150 years had been, “A Promising Start,” and my idea was it was a promising start to a brilliant future. We launched that capital campaign a couple of years into my tenure to raise 150 million dollars to advance the institution, and we now accomplished over 70% of that goal – well over a 100 million towards that goal.”

Some additional highlights of Dr. Hammond’s time so far:

Dr. Myron Wentz Science Center

School of Business and Entrepreneurship

New Hall, a suite-style student residence building

Added new academic programs in fast-growing, high-demand disciplines: undergraduate majors in computer, electrical and mechanical engineering, environmental studies, health science and neuroscience and master’s degrees in occupational therapy and nonprofit leadership

Reimagined the general education curriculum

Restructured academic programs into the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business and Entrepreneurship, School of Education, and Health Sciences

Developed new branding campaign. Only the fourth time in the college’s history.

Inspired instruction is a term used at North Central, which speaks to taking the liberal arts instruction beyond the classroom and the major to prepare the student for success.

Dr. Hammond on the Next Generation of Graduates

“The thing we know about students graduating today it’s not about getting that one job and that’s what you are going to do for life. You have to have the soft skills, the versatile education to be able to adapt, dodge and weave during the course of a career where you may have seven different mini careers during your life and a North Central College education does that! “