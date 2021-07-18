Supreme A Championship Ends With Walk-Off HBP

Supreme A City Championship day has arrived for Naperville Little League Baseball!

Setting the Table

We have an exciting match up between two top-notch teams: 2 Fools Cider versus Dick Strang Sluggers. Both of these teams secured the 1st place spot in their respective divisions, as Dick Strang Sluggers went 13-1 on the season, while 2 Fools Cider went 13-0-1. Almost identical records between these teams, so we already know this will be a game of inches! Dick Strang Sluggers are coached by Ryan Gallagher, and are made up of mostly Maplebrook kids on the young side of the age group. 2 Fools Cider brings the experience with a group of older kids from Mill Street and Beebe Elementary, and they are coached by Bill Schulz. Keep in mind, these two teams have never played each other, but their first match up will surely have one big prize on the line!

Don’t forget! You can purchase your own copy of the game by going to our online store and purchasing an MP4 file!

Game Recap

It’s a meeting of the minds in the grass as 2 Fools Cider and Dick Strang Sluggers go head to head in the Supreme A game at Nike Park. The Sluggers with just one loss – allllll the way in the first game of the season.

Let’s start our highlight in the top of the 1st inning – walks a storyline early in this one – not only does Ty Larson talk a base on balls, but teammate Connor Clarke also nabs a free pass on to the base paths.

That sets the stage for this at bat with Greyson Gallagher. He flies it out but its deep enough to score Eli Meslin for a 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the second now and 2 Fools Cider gets a good poke by Brooks Fraser through the left side of the infield, ultimately picked up by Meslin.

Later in the inning, Phelan Schuppan gets a base knock… that drives in Aagam Shah, with the good effort coming from Dick Strang Sluggers infielder Marshall Tonon throwing to Logan Heidenreich

Trying to end the scoring threat, Tyler Strang is on the mound and closes out the frame with a punchout.

Moving to the second inning, we’re all tied at 1 and 2 Fools Cider back at the dish – Mason Schulz with a blast into the outfield – its picked up by Colin Marshall, who hurries it in to Meslin… check out the turn from Schulz around first – he wanted two.

Later on, Wes Haumeser makes sure the batter box is nice and tidy – and then take a close pitch outside for a walk.

Same inning and score… but not for long. Brock Lathrop places one past the infield dirt – that will bring in Schulz, giving 2 Fools Cider the lead.

Next up is Shah, rocking the sunglasses at the dish – and he goes oppo for an RBI – brings in Lathrop and just like that, 2 Fools Cider is up 3-1.

To the third! We’re sticking with 2 Fools Cider in the batters box – Colin Alaimo gets himself a single and climbs aboard.

Same frame and Brooks Fraser goes the opposite way with the lefty swing and once again the offense is in business.

Next up is Andrew Biles and he has one thing on his mind… ice cream… okay, maybe two – driving in a run! 2 Fools Cider is up 4-1 with Alaimo scoring.

Ending the frame, Liam Schulz flies out to Gallagher, who’s congratulated by the pitcher, Chase McKinnon on the way to the dugout.

Let’s get to the Dick Strang Sluggers taking some hacks – first with Greyson Gallagher collecting a hit. That drives in one… ehhh actually two runs! Sluggers trail 4-3.

Top of the sixth now – Dick Strang Sluggers up – and Logan Heidenreich singles to the right side – just beating the throw by Jacob VanHorn.

Next up is Marshall Tonon and he waves the highlighter yellow bat and smacks it to right – that drives in Max Swanson for the tying run.

Bottom of the inning, bases loaded, Connor Pankey at the plate – and gets plunked! Best hit by pitch he’s ever had I bet! Shane Willing scores as 2 Fools Cider wins 5-4 on a walk off.