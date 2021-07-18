Stan Szewczyk and Dan Falda on Sponsor-Team Bond

Stan Szewczyk and Dan Falda share a bond, with Szewczyk a Kiwanis Club member and Falda a long-time head coach in NLLB. Naperville Little League Baseball has between 60 – 75 sponsors each year. Why should you sponsor a team? That’s a simple question to answer – for the exposure you will receive in the Naperville, Bolingbrook and Aurora communities. In becoming a Little League sponsor, you will join other organizations and prominent businesses, both large and small, throughout Naperville and the Chicago land area. Your financial contributions, coupled with our many volunteers, provide the youth of our community with a wholesome athletic activity in which lives are enriched, not only by an athletic activity, but by instilling the virtues and philosophy of Little League: Fair play, good sportsmanship, teamwork, responsibility, and discipline. Each sponsor receives their name on the back of the team’s jerseys, featured logo and link to their website on NLLB’s website and social media. We are proud to say that Naperville Little League is the largest Little League in all of the State of Illinois. Naperville Little League Baseball is a tax exempt organization and sponsorship donation is tax deductible. There are various sponsorship packages available.

Naperville Little League Baseball

Since 1952, Naperville Little League has been committed to the goal of providing an outlet of healthful baseball activity and training under good leadership in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation. The programs we offer are dedicated to helping 1st graders through 8th graders become good and decent citizens. These programs strive to inspire children with an awareness and fondness of community. Naperville Little League provides every child the chance to be a team member and develop skills both on and off the field of play. Our boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora. Naperville Little League has roughly 1500 athletes in our regular season, which runs from early April to late June, including playoffs. Our summer and All-Star seasons runs in July with roughly 450 athletes participating. Finally, our fall season runs in September and October, with roughly 500 athletes participating.

Naperville Sports Weekly

Naperville Sports Weekly is the only television program covering both the boys’ and girls’ varsity sports at all six Naperville-area high schools. Entering its 15th season this coming school year, Naperville Sports Weekly is a staple in the community covering hundreds of events per year, having just crossed seven million views on YouTube. Make sure to tune in when NSW returns on August 22nd with its Annual Football Preview Show. Only on NCTV17 and on NCTV17.com