Scott Lawler Has Seen Every Facet of NLLB

Scott Lawler, Benet AD, has been in baseball in different capacities since first joining the Naperville Little League at an early age. In fact, NLLB has several managers and coaches who played in our program. The wonderful experience they had as a child is something they are seeking for their child. Playing with your friends, against your friends and hitting home runs is some of the greatest memories we can offer our participants. We are fortunate to live in a community where we are large enough to provide neighborhood baseball at various levels (recreational and competitive). These managers, who have played NLLB, understand that NLLB is where they found the love for the game!

Naperville Little League Baseball

Since 1952, Naperville Little League has been committed to the goal of providing an outlet of healthful baseball activity and training under good leadership in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation. The programs we offer are dedicated to helping 1st graders through 8th graders become good and decent citizens. These programs strive to inspire children with an awareness and fondness of community. Naperville Little League provides every child the chance to be a team member and develop skills both on and off the field of play. Our boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora. Naperville Little League has roughly 1500 athletes in our regular season, which runs from early April to late June, including playoffs. Our summer and All-Star seasons runs in July with roughly 450 athletes participating. Finally, our fall season runs in September and October, with roughly 500 athletes participating.

Naperville Sports Weekly

Naperville Sports Weekly is the only television program covering both the boys’ and girls’ varsity sports at all six Naperville-area high schools. Entering its 15th season this coming school year, Naperville Sports Weekly is a staple in the community covering hundreds of events per year, having just crossed seven million views on YouTube. Make sure to tune in when NSW returns on August 22nd with its Annual Football Preview Show. Only on NCTV17 and on NCTV17.com