Rookies AA City Championship Ends In Come From Behind Fashion

Rookies AA City Championship time at Nike Park to begin the day for Naperville Little League Baseball on Naperville Sports Weekly!

Setting the Table

We have a great match up between Riverwalk Family Dental and Prairie Business Credit. This match up is between Naperville Little League’s 2nd grade ballplayers, but don’t be fooled by their age, because these kids can really play ball! During the regular season, these teams did play each other, but Rookies teams don’t keep score during the regular season. However, I don’t doubt that the kids know who won when they played each other during the regular season! These two teams fought their way through the round robin tournament to get to this game, and you better believe this game is going to be a nail biter!

Recap

Just smile and wave boys and why not? We got the Little League Rookies AA City championship between Prairie Business Credit in green and Riverwalk Family Dental wearing orange as the teams face off on a beautiful Saturday morning at Nike Park. James Gillespie, Wesley Pohlkamp, Declan McCoy and James Haas just a few of the Prairie players ready to go with the title on the line.

Top of the first inning and here is PBC’s Max Marshall who hits the ball and can safely make his way to first base with a single to get things started for the Green and White.

However RFD pitcher Will Streid is having none of that. He makes a diving catch off the bat of Alex Kuchuris and turns a quick double play for the home team to clean up the mess.

Ryan Kichka up to bat but same result. Jack Morris catches the liner to retire the side keeping the game scoreless.

However same goes with visiting pitcher Alex Kuchuris. Strike 3 and you are out of here. Goose eggs remain on the board after 1 inning.

2nd inning and that changes. PBC’s Joey Schmitt hits one into right and that brings in teammate Elliott Riley for a 1-0 lead.

Defense is also looking good for the Green and White. Jake Kichka keeps his eyes on the grounder and tags out Nate Emken from Riverwalk Dental ending the inning and keeping it 1-0.

Third inning and RFD can also play defense. Aiden Louthain scoops up the ball and throws it to Anzel Grubich at second base to keep the ducks off the pond.

4th inning now, Charlie Pongonis on the mound for Riverwalk dental. Joey Schmitt pops it up, but Noah Buxbaum comes flying in to make a diving catch before doubling off a runner at second base. Web gems all over this game.

To the fifth inning and here is PBC’s Mason Whitecotton who just drives a single up the middle and brings in Matt Lempicki from third to extend the lead at 2-0. Six outs away from victory.

Bottom of the 5th and Callan McManis (McMaines) gets it going with a single to the outfield and here comes more.

We now have two men on and Will Steid blasts one to left and it drops in for a hit. McManis and Sam Cole come around to score and we are all tied up a 2-2. Elation from Riverwalk Family Dental! What a ballgame.

Tied in the top of the 6th and Noah Buxbaum strikes out the side firing up his team as they now have a chance to win heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Bases are now loaded up after three walks. You can’t walk in a run in Rookie ball, but a hit by pitch will do! Stephen Van Dyke takes a hit in the back for the team and that is all she wrote. The comeback is complete for Riverwalk Family Dental as they capture the Rookies AA city championship with a 3-2 victory. Fantastic season for both teams that came down to the wire.