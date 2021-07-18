Michael Huff and White Sox Value Partnership with NLLB

Michael Huff is the Director of Youth Baseball with the Chicago White Sox and speaks to the strong relationship with NLLB. A former big league player, Michael Huff has been involved in baseball his entire life. Since 2014 Naperville Little League has partnered with the MLB Chicago White Sox. This partnership has allowed NLLB to improve player safety, provide professional baseball skills training to all coaches and players, provide character-building skills to our coaches, and permit more teams to play under the lights. The MLB Chicago White Sox have graciously donated new upgraded jerseys and hats to all Naperville Little League players since 2015. This includes equipping player’s uniforms for the regular season and fall ball. The jerseys carry the White Sox logo.

Naperville Little League Baseball

Since 1952, Naperville Little League has been committed to the goal of providing an outlet of healthful baseball activity and training under good leadership in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation. The programs we offer are dedicated to helping 1st graders through 8th graders become good and decent citizens. These programs strive to inspire children with an awareness and fondness of community. Naperville Little League provides every child the chance to be a team member and develop skills both on and off the field of play. Our boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora. Naperville Little League has roughly 1500 athletes in our regular season, which runs from early April to late June, including playoffs. Our summer and All-Star seasons runs in July with roughly 450 athletes participating. Finally, our fall season runs in September and October, with roughly 500 athletes participating.

Naperville Sports Weekly

Naperville Sports Weekly is the only television program covering both the boys’ and girls’ varsity sports at all six Naperville-area high schools. Entering its 15th season this coming school year, Naperville Sports Weekly is a staple in the community covering hundreds of events per year, having just crossed seven million views on YouTube. Make sure to tune in when NSW returns on August 22nd with its Annual Football Preview Show. Only on NCTV17 and on NCTV17.com