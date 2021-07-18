Majors A City Championship Concludes With Late Rally

Majors A City Championship has arrived at Nike Park on Naperville Little League Baseball Championship day on NCTV17! Remember to order a personal copy of the game by visiting the NCTV17 online store and purchasing an MP4!

Setting the Table

It’s the battle between the Continental League and the National League for this ball game; Pins Family Chiropractic comes in with an undefeated record from the Continental League, while Homelight put up an impressive 13-1-1 record in the National League. Neither of these teams are to be slept on! Homelight enters the game with older, more experienced players, but Pins matches that with some talented young ball players. Pins has kids from the Riverwoods Area, while Homelight is a hodge-podge of Brookdale, Prairie, and Longwood kids. Will manager Tim Phelan and the Homelight players secure the win, or will manager Brad Pins lead his team to an incredible undefeated season? It is sure to be a nail biter

Recap

The Majors A City Championship is a fantastic matchup between the undefeated Pins Family Chiropractic featuring the likes of Jameson Burnside and Parker Altschul and HomeLight who enters the championship game with a record of 13-1-1. Zach Nelson and Andy Russell getting ready for HomeLight before the game at the hot corner while Aqra Irwan takes ground balls as well.

One of the top players in the division, Jacob Kosyluk is pitching for Pins Chiropractic and he gets off to a great start, striking out Sean Siwicki to begin the game.

To the bottom half of the 1st, Kosyluk at the dish with nobody on and two out. The righty rips a single into left field. Irwan gets the ball back in as Pins has its first baserunner.

After a steal, Jason Simms with another two out knock into center field. Kosyluk motors home for the opening score of the game as Pins Chiropractic takes a 1-0 lead.

Zach Nelson at the plate for HomeLight in the second, he slaps one towards third but Aaden Olin is there to make the grab to end the inning.

Bottom of the second, Marcus Sewart pitching for HomeLight and Charley Feldman goes the other way into right field for a leadoff single. But he would be stranded as the game moves to the 3rd inning.

Siwicki back at the plate, he pops one straight up with a ton of backspin. The ball eludes both Feldman and Kosyluk as Siwicki has an infield single.

After a steal and a wild pitch, Logan Phelan lines one back up the middle to score Siwicki from third. HomeLight evens the score at 1-1.

Next batter is the dangerous Marcus Sewart, who crushes this ball into the gap. Phelan comes around to score. Preston Barker gets it back in quickly but too much speed from Sewart who tallies his 2nd triple of the game. He would later score on a wild pitch

We move to the top of the 4th, 3-1 HomeLight and David Jones lines a single that deflects off the glove of Nathan Pins. Christian Poulose tracks the ball and keeps Jones at first. The threat ends there as we move to the bottom of the 4th.

Kosyluk again getting it done at the dish with another line drive single into left.

After a wild pitch moves Kosyluk into second, Jason Simms with another RBI single into left field to score a run. Pins Chiropractic now trails just 3-2.

Next batter is Benjamin McGowan who hits one to short Jack Melchiori tosses to Bryan Harding who gets the out at second and nearly turns the double play. But McGowan hustles down the line to beat the throw. HomeLight gets out of the inning with a one run lead.

Top five and HomeLight trying to add on, Siwicki with a pop fly but first baseman Michael Parola gets under the ball and makes the grab.

Two down in the inning, Logan Phelan gets a good swing on this ball, but Gavin Turner has it played perfectly and makes the catch in right field to end the frame.

Bottom of the 5th, Aaden Olin slaps a liner to third, the throw is off line and Olin speeds his way into second base.

Next up is Preston Barker and he gets hit by the pitch. Pins Chiropractic has something cooking with two aboard and two out.

After a double steal, Marcus Sewart wriggles out of the jam by getting Jameson Burnside looking to end the 5th still holding a narrow 3-2 lead.

After Sewart leads off with an infield single, Jack Melchiori lines a ball past first into right field. And Sewart just never stops running. He sprints all the way home from first base. What a play as HomeLife takes a 4-2 lead.

Bottom of the 6th, Melchiori in to close the game for his team, but Nathan Pins has other ideas as he draws the lead off walk.

But Melchiori gets Christian Poulose and Jacob Kosyluk out, and with two down he freezes Jason Simms to end the game. HomeLight with a 4-2 Majors A City Championship game victory behind great pitching and timely hitting. Pins Family Chiropractic fought until the end as they wrap up a phenomenal season with just one loss.